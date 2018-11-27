Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will get the start Monday

Favors will return to the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Pacers, Tony Jones of The Athletic Reports.

Favors is back in the starting lineup after coming off the bench for Sunday's game against the Kings. Coach Quinn Snyder has been tinkering with the lineup in the midst of a slow start for the Jazz, indicating that the move may not be permanent. Whether he is starting or not, Favors has held a steady role, playing no less than 19 minutes in any game this year and averaging 10.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.4 blocks per contest.