Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will not play Monday

Favors has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Magic with neck spasms, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.

With Favors forced to sit out of Monday's game, Jonas Jerebko will take his place in the starting lineup. The severity of Favors' injury is unknown at this time and he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Pacers.

