Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will not return Friday
Favors will not return to Game 3 of Friday's second-round matchup with the Rockets due to a sprained ankle, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Favors provided two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3PT), two rebounds, and two assists across 13 minutes before exiting the contest. The seriousness of the injury is unknown at this time. The Rockets held a healthy lead late in the third quarter once the big man was ultimately ruled out, so the Jazz could just be exercising caution. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on the situation.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Considerable downturn in Game 1 loss•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Another solid performance Friday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Limited by foul trouble in Game 5 loss•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Solid scoring contributions in Game 4 win•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Solid complementary effort in Game 3 victory•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Posts big double-double in Game 2 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....