Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will not return Friday

Favors will not return to Game 3 of Friday's second-round matchup with the Rockets due to a sprained ankle, Kyle Goon of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Favors provided two points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3PT), two rebounds, and two assists across 13 minutes before exiting the contest. The seriousness of the injury is unknown at this time. The Rockets held a healthy lead late in the third quarter once the big man was ultimately ruled out, so the Jazz could just be exercising caution. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on the situation.