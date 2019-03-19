Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will not return Monday
Favors was forced to exit Monday's game against the Wizards with a tight hamstring and will not return, David Locke of the Jazz Radio Network reports.
Favors suffered the injury in the first half of Monday's game, playing just 12 minutes before being forced to leave. It's unclear how severe the injury is at this time, however more information should come out following the game. His next opportunity to play will be Wednesday against the Knicks, and he should be considered questionable for that game at this time.
