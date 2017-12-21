Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will play Wednesday vs. Thunder
Favors (concussion) has been cleared to play in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Favors has missed the last two games while working through the NBA's concussion protocol, but has now been cleared after going through pregame warmups without any lingering issues. It's expected that Favors will immediately jump back into the starting lineup, likely pushing either Joe Johnson or Ekpe Udoh back to a bench role. The Jazz are set to be without rookie playmaker Donovan Mitchell (toe) for Wednesday's contest, so the Jazz could opt to run more of the offense through Favors in his return.
