Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will play Wednesday

Favors (hamstring) will play Wednesday against the Knicks, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

As expected, Favors will be able to play through some hamstring soreness. Since the beginning of March, Favors is averaging 13.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.6 assists across 23.6 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories