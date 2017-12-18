Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will remain out Monday

Favors (concussion) will remain out Monday against the Rockets, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Favors took a hit to the head Friday against Boston and was subsequently held out of Saturday's loss to the Cavaliers. He'll remain sidelined Monday and will have to pass through the league's concussion protocol before returning to game action. With Rudy Gobert (knee) also out, expect Utah to again go with Ekpe Udoh at center. Udon played a season-high 33 minutes Saturday and finished with nine points, seven rebounds, six blocks, three assists and three steals.