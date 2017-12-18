Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will remain out Monday
Favors (concussion) will remain out Monday against the Rockets, Tony Jones of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Favors took a hit to the head Friday against Boston and was subsequently held out of Saturday's loss to the Cavaliers. He'll remain sidelined Monday and will have to pass through the league's concussion protocol before returning to game action. With Rudy Gobert (knee) also out, expect Utah to again go with Ekpe Udoh at center. Udon played a season-high 33 minutes Saturday and finished with nine points, seven rebounds, six blocks, three assists and three steals.
More News
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Questionable for Monday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Enters concussion protocol•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Ruled out vs. Cavs•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Officially questionable Saturday•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Probable Saturday vs. Cleveland•
-
Jazz's Derrick Favors: Not returning Friday•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...