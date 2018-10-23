Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will start Monday
Favors (knee) will start Monday against the Grizzlies, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
As expected, Favors will play through some minor knee soreness. He figures to match up against Jaren Jackson in Utah's third regular-season contest.
