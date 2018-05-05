Jazz's Derrick Favors: Will 'try to play' in Game 4

Favors (ankle) intends to try to play in Sunday's Game 4 against the Rockets, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Favors sprained his ankle during Game 3, forcing him out of the contest. While there seems to be some optimism that he can take the court for Game 4, nothing is set in stone. So, he should be tentatively be considered questionable for the time being. More information may arrive after Sunday's morning shootaround.