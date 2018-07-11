Jazz's Diamond Stone: Tallies 17 points in Tuesday's start
Stone finished Tuesday's 90-98 summer league loss to the Heat with 17 points (7-11 FG, 3-5 FT), seven rebounds and one assist across 24 minutes.
Stone was a force offensively Tuesday and knocked down an efficient 63.6 percent of his 11 field goal attempts. That resulted in 17 points, which matched first-round draft pick Grayson Allen for a team-high. Stone's scoring production should put him in play for summer league DFS purposes on any given night and if he continues to up his totals on the boards like he did Tuesday, his value will only increase.
