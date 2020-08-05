Mitchell recorded 18 points (7-18 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and six assists during Wednesday's 124-115 win over the Grizzlies.

Mitchell is putting up quality box score stats in the bubble, but he's struggling with his efficiency. Through the first three games, he shot just 39.2 percent from the field and hit only 38.9 percent of his looks Wednesday.