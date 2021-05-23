Mitchell (ankle) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's Game 1 against the Grizzlies, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

The 24-year-old was able to practice Thursday after missing the final 16 games of the regular season with a sprained right ankle, but there's apparently no question regarding his availability for the start of the playoffs. Mitchell could face some limitations given he hasn't seen game action in over a month, but the Jazz haven't provided any specifics regarding his expected workload.