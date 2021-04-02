Mitchell (personal) isn't listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Bulls.

The 24-year-old was unavailable for Wednesday's matchup with Memphis due to a personal issue, but he's apparently rejoined the team ahead of Friday's contest. Mitchell should return to the starting five versus Chicago and has averaged 29.2 points, 6.0 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 29.2 minutes over his past five games.