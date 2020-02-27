Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Another 30-point game Wednesday
Mitchell accumulated 37 points (15-32 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five rebounds and five assists during Wednesday's 114-103 loss to the Celtics.
Mitchell's three-game streak of 30-point performances ties a career high. He's also scored just under a third of Utah's points across the past three games, racking up 106 of the team's 324. He's done it efficiently as well, hitting 50.7 percent of his looks from the field. That said, the Jazz are struggling to support Mitchell, as Utah has lost four straight games and has been outscored by 50 points to the likes of Boston, Phoenix, Houston and San Antonio.
