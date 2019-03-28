Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Another mediocre performance in win

Mitchell compiled just 11 points (3-11 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds, and four assists in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 115-100 victory over the Lakers.

Mitchell scored just 11 points in Wednesday's comfortable victory, bringing his combined total over the past two games to 21 points. Both games have been blowout victories which certainly has something to do with his drop in production, however, unfortunately, it has come at the worst time for those in their fantasy playoffs. The Jazz will face the Wizards on Friday in another game that could result in fewer minutes for the sophomore. Owners will simply have to hope the Wizards can remain competitive enough to ensure Mitchell is required down the stretch.