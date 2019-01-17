Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Another prolific line
Mitchell netted 28 points (10-22 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six assists, two rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes in the Jazz's 129-109 win over the Clippers on Wednesday.
Mitchell may have come up empty from distance, but a 10-for-17 showing from in front of the arc combined with a perfect performance from the charity stripe helped him to a second straight 28-point tally. It was also Mitchell's seventh straight haul of greater than 25 points, a red-hot stretch that's been spurred by the second-year guard shooting 45.5 percent or better in five of those contests. Factoring in Wednesday's production, the 22-year-old is averaging 27.2 points, 4.9 assists, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 steals across nine January games.
