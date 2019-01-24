Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Another prolific scoring haul in win
Mitchell supplied 35 points (12-25 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-9 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in the Jazz's 114-108 win over the Nuggets on Wednesday.
Mitchell's eye-popping 60.0 percent success rate from behind the arc summed up the type of night it was for the Jazz, which took 46 three-point attempts overall. The second-year guard's six buckets from distance represented a new season high. Mitchell has now scored at least 30 points in five of his last eight contests, a stretch that's led to an impressive average of 28.3 points in January. The 22-year-old is also supplementing that offense with his best work as a facilitator thus far this season -- Mitchell is now averaging 4.9 assists in January as well, his best monthly figure in that category during the current campaign.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 36 points in Monday's loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Another prolific line•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Stays hot against Pistons•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Continues tear with 34 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Efficient night Friday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 33 points in win•
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...