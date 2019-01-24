Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Another prolific scoring haul in win

Mitchell supplied 35 points (12-25 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 5-9 FT), six rebounds, six assists, two steals and two blocks across 38 minutes in the Jazz's 114-108 win over the Nuggets on Wednesday.

Mitchell's eye-popping 60.0 percent success rate from behind the arc summed up the type of night it was for the Jazz, which took 46 three-point attempts overall. The second-year guard's six buckets from distance represented a new season high. Mitchell has now scored at least 30 points in five of his last eight contests, a stretch that's led to an impressive average of 28.3 points in January. The 22-year-old is also supplementing that offense with his best work as a facilitator thus far this season -- Mitchell is now averaging 4.9 assists in January as well, his best monthly figure in that category during the current campaign.