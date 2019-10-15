Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Another strong night in loss

Mitchell posted 22 points (8-15 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during the Jazz's 128-115 preseason loss to the Kings on Monday.

Mitchell continued his solid preseason by accumulating a team-high scoring tally during the high-scoring loss. The third-year shooting guard will look to boost his efficiency this coming season after shooting 43.7 and 43.2 percent over his first two pro campaigns, respectively.