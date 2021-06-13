Mitchell appeared to tweak his right ankle during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Clippers, per the ABC broadcast.

Mitchell went back to the locker room briefly, but returned quickly to the Jazz bench. The Jazz have officially listed him as available to return, though he's unlikely to see the floor again Saturday with Utah down double-digits late in the fourth. Nonetheless, he should be back in the lineup for Monday's Game 4, assuming no further complications emerge with the ankle before then.