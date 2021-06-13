Mitchell appeared to tweak his right ankle during the fourth quarter of Saturday's game against the Clippers, per the ABC broadcast.
Mitchell went back to the locker room briefly, but returned quickly to the Jazz bench. The Jazz have officially listed him as available to return, though he's unlikely to see the floor again Saturday with Utah down double-digits late in the fourth. Nonetheless, he should be back in the lineup for Monday's Game 4, assuming no further complications emerge with the ankle before then.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Puts up 37 in Game 2 win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Lights up Clippers in Game 1•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Carries team to second round•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads all scorers in Monday's win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Superb in second game back•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Goes for 25 in return•