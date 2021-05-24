Mitchell (ankle) was "incensed" at the Jazz's decision to hold him out of Sunday night's Game 1 loss to the Grizzlies, Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon of ESPN report.

Leading up to Sunday night, all indications were that Mitchell would be available after missing the final few weeks of the regular season due to a sprained ankle. While the star guard's rehab process got off to a slow start, he was able to go through multiple practices in the days leading up to the start of the playoffs. On Sunday morning, Mitchell, who was not listed on the injury report, told reporters that he was pain free and said he was "ready to go" for Game 1. However, shortly before game-time, Utah's medical staff made the surprising call to hold him out -- a decision Mitchell apparently disagreed with. Looking ahead to Wednesday's Game 2, the hope is that Mitchell will be officially cleared after two more days of rehab and testing. The Jazz are set to practice Monday, so more information may be available later in the day.