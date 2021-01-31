Mitchell (concussion) will play in Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

As expected, Mitchell will return from a two-game absence due to a concussion. The 24-year-old guard is off to a great start to the season, averaging 23.4 points on 43.1 percent shooting, 4.4 rebounds, 4.9 assists and 3.4 triples per game.