Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Available to play Wednesday
Mitchell (ribs) has been cleared to take the court for Wednesday's game against the Nets, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Mitchell has missed two straight games with a rib injury, but he'll return to action in Brooklyn. He figures to resume his starting role, bumping Royce O'Neale back to the bench.
