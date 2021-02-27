Mitchell dropped 30 points (11-26 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 6-8 FT), six rebounds, three assists and three steals in 36 minutes of Friday's loss to the Heat.

Mitchell has been in a bit of a shooting slump, hitting on less than 45 percent of his shots in seven of his last eight outings. Though his shot hasn't been falling, it hasn't stopped him from scoring as he's gone for at least 24 points in six of those games. He also had an impact on the game defensively, tying his season best with three steals. It's the third time over the last five contests that Mitchell has had three steals.