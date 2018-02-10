Mitchell pitched in 25 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one block across 39 minutes in Friday's 106-94 win over the Hornets.

The rookie had experienced an unexpected downturn over the last two games, with an illness that he was playing through in those contests a likely culprit. However, he turned in a much more trademark performance Friday, getting back into double digits in the scoring column despite still scuffling with his shot overall. However, Mitchell remained aggressive throughout, putting up monthly highs in both overall shot attempts and three-point tries. With his ailment apparently behind him, the 21-year-old appears poised to resume providing his typically superior levels of production.