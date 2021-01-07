Mitchell recorded 18 points (8-23 FG, 2-10 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 loss to the Knicks.

Utah's offense has been awful lately, scoring a combined 196 points against the Nets and Knicks. Mitchell himself struggled Wednesday, needing 23 shots to find 18 points and committing just as many turnovers as assists. His shot has been off all season, as he's hitting just 37.9 percent of his shots from the field, 32.4 percent from three and 77.4 percent from the charity stripe. Mitchell faces a tough matchup Friday against the Bucks' 12th-ranked defense before getting a breather against the Pistons, Cavaliers, Wizards and Hawks in the following four matchups.