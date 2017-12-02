Mitchell registered 41 points (13-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes in Friday's 114-108 victory over the Pelicans.

It was a record-setting night for the rookie in multiple ways, as he set a new franchise benchmark in scoring for a first-year player and also become the first NBA rookie to score 40 points in a game since Blake Griffin accomplished the feat in 2011. Mitchell scored 29 of his 40 points in the second half, keying a fourth-quarter comeback by the Jazz against a Pelicans squad that played the majority of the final period without Anthony Davis (groin). Mitchell has now scored between 24 and Friday's 41 points in three of his past four games, shooting between 52.0 and 56.3 percent in those contests. He's also been particularly aggressive from long distance, putting up double-digit shot attempts from behind the arc in all three games.