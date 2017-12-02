Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Career-high scoring total Friday
Mitchell registered 41 points (13-25 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 9-11 FT), four rebounds and four assists across 37 minutes in Friday's 114-108 victory over the Pelicans.
It was a record-setting night for the rookie in multiple ways, as he set a new franchise benchmark in scoring for a first-year player and also become the first NBA rookie to score 40 points in a game since Blake Griffin accomplished the feat in 2011. Mitchell scored 29 of his 40 points in the second half, keying a fourth-quarter comeback by the Jazz against a Pelicans squad that played the majority of the final period without Anthony Davis (groin). Mitchell has now scored between 24 and Friday's 41 points in three of his past four games, shooting between 52.0 and 56.3 percent in those contests. He's also been particularly aggressive from long distance, putting up double-digit shot attempts from behind the arc in all three games.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads starters in scoring Thursday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Pours in 16 in blowout win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drills six threes and scores 24 in win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 17 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Fills up stat line in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Shines at point guard in loss•
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...