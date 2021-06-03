Mitchell registered 30 points (11-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Grizzlies.

Mitchell has scored at least 25 points in each of his four playoff appearances and the Jazz are undefeated since he returned for Game 2, highlighting his importance on the offensive side of the court. His effort in Game 5 was perhaps the best of the series yet, as he also delivered a double-double and only missed five of his 16 field-goal attempts. He ends the first-round series against the Grizzlies averaging 28.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds per game while shooting 40 percent from three-point range.