Mitchell registered 30 points (11-16 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 assists, six rebounds and a steal across 29 minutes in Wednesday's 126-110 win over the Grizzlies in Game 5 of the first-round series.

Mitchell has scored at least 25 points in each of his four playoff appearances and the Jazz are undefeated since he returned for Game 2, highlighting his importance on the offensive side of the court. His effort in Game 5 was perhaps his best of the series, as he delivered a double-double and only missed five of his 16 field-goal attempts. After missing Game 1, Mitchell ends the first-round series averaging 28.5 points, 5.8 assists and 3.0 rebounds, while shooting 40 percent from three-point range, across four appearances.