Mitchell (foot) has been cleared to resume basketball activity, per his official Twitter account.

Mitchell was forced out of Game 5 of the Conference Semifinals against the Rockets due to a foot injury, with X-rays coming back negative. In late May, he was seen sporting a walking boot, but has apparently made significant progress since then. He'll now look to improve on his unexpectedly successful rookie campaign, where he averaged 20.5 points, 3.7 assists, 3.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 33.4 minutes. Mitchell continued to play at a high level throughout the postseason, posting 24.4 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.5 steals across 37.5 minutes per contest.