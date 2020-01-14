Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Cleared for Tuesday
Mitchell (illness) will be available Tuesday versus the Nets, Jazz radio voice David Locke reports.
Mitchell missed the last game with an illness, but as expected, he'll be back in the lineup at his usual spot Tuesday night. In five January contests, Mitchell is averaging 17.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 rebounds and 2.0 made threes in 31.0 minutes per game.
