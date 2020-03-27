Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Cleared of coronavirus
Mitchell, and the rest of Jazz players and personnel, has been cleared from coronavirus, Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated reports.
The announcement comes 15 days after Mitchell initially tested positive following the postponement of their game against the Thunder. This is a good step for Mitchell, the team and the league, but there are still plenty more hurdles to clear before the NBA resumes play.
