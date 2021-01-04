Mitchell recorded 22 points (8-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four rebounds and nine assists across 29 minutes in Sunday's 130-109 win over the Spurs.

Mitchell was one of two Utah players that scored in double digits during this emphatic win, and he has been a reliable scoring presence for the Jazz through his first six appearances of the season -- he has scored 20 or more points in all but one of those games while also recording five or more assists five times as well.