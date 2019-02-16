Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Complete performance Friday

Mitchell tallied 20 points (8-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists, seven rebounds, five steals, and one block in 26 minutes during Friday's 161-144 victory over Team World in the Rising Stars Challenge.

Mitchell produced across the board despite the clear lack of defensive focus, helping Team USA to a 17 points victory Friday. Along with Trae Young, Mitchell was certainly in the discussion for the MVP award but ultimately fell short. Micthell and the Jazz have turned things around of late after a relatively slow start to the season. Mitchell is shooting the ball a little better but it still only the 94th ranked player over the past month. Owners will be hoping he can continue to improve as the Jazz push for a top-four spot in what is a loaded Western Conference.