Mitchell provided 44 points (14-25 FG, 9-13 3Pt, 7-7 FT), six rebounds, five assists and three steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's 119-107 loss to the Nuggets.

Jamal Murray outdueled Mitchell to force a Game 7, but Mitchell still holds the title as the top scorer in the series with a blistering 33.6-point average over six contests. The battle between Mitchell and Murray has been nothing short of sensational, and Game 6 was no exception, as both guards drilled nine threes apiece. The hotter hand from beyond the arc could determine the outcome of Game 7 on Tuesday.