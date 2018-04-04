Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Continues scoring barrage in victory
Mitchell had 26 points (10-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 117-110 victory over the Lakers.
Mitchell had at least 20 points for the 10th consecutive game as the Jazz grabbed the victory Monday. With the Spurs losing to the Clippers, the Jazz has now moved into the fourth seed in the West. They have four tough games remaining on the schedule and are likely going to have to win at least three of those if they hope to grab homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
