Mitchell posted 37 points (14-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 122-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

The quick turnaround seemed to have zero effect on Mitchell, who turned in another excellent performance in the bounce-back win. While the big story in this game was Utah's relentless defense, Mitchell kept the offensive engine going with another prolific shooting night. Although he only converted one three-pointer in eight attempts, he didn't need the long ball as he put up 17 shots elsewhere on the court and converted 13 of them.