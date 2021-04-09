Mitchell posted 37 points (14-25 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 8-8 FT), five rebounds, four assists and a steal across 33 minutes in Thursday's 122-103 win over the Trail Blazers.
The quick turnaround seemed to have zero effect on Mitchell, who turned in another excellent performance in the bounce-back win. While the big story in this game was Utah's relentless defense, Mitchell kept the offensive engine going with another prolific shooting night. Although he only converted one three-pointer in eight attempts, he didn't need the long ball as he put up 17 shots elsewhere on the court and converted 13 of them.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Goes off for 41 points in OT loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Drills six threes in blowout win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Absent from injury report•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Out Wednesday•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores 19 in 24 minutes•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Trounces Memphis again with 35•