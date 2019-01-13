Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Continues tear with 34 points
Mitchell turned in34 points (11-24 FG, 4-13 3Pt, 8-10 FT), six assists, six rebounds and two blocked shots across 38 minutes in Saturday's 110-102 win over the Bulls.
With a host of point guards ailing, Mitchell has been superb in shouldering the load for the Utah backcourt. This was his third-straight performance of 30 points or more, and one should consider Mitchell a high-value target during this rough patch of injuries
