Mitchell went for 24 points (7-18 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 6-8 FT) and four assists across 36 minutes Sunday in the loss to the Warriors.

Mitchell has now shot under 40 percent from the field in four straight games, though he's still managed to hit the 20-point plateau in each of those games. For the first time this season, he failed to grab a rebound and he's committed eight turnovers in two games post All-Star break.