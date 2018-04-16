Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Contributes 27 points Sunday
Mitchell scored 27 points (11-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in Sunday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder.
Mitchell left the game briefly with an ankle injury in the second half, but ultimately returned to the game in the fourth quarter to collect a double-double in Game 1. Mitchell is the clear leader of the Jazz offense and should continue to play at an elite level in this series.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Struggles mightily from field in loss•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Leads team with 22 points in blowout•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Spearheads playoff-clinching win•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Shines with 19 points in solid outing•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Continues scoring barrage in victory•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Stellar shooting in Sunday's win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....