Mitchell scored 27 points (11-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, three assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes in Sunday's 116-108 loss to the Thunder.

Mitchell left the game briefly with an ankle injury in the second half, but ultimately returned to the game in the fourth quarter to collect a double-double in Game 1. Mitchell is the clear leader of the Jazz offense and should continue to play at an elite level in this series.