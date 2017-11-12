Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Contributes team-high 26 points Saturday
Mitchell posted 26 points (10-18 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Saturday's 114-106 win over the Nets.
The rookie logged his second consecutive start at two-guard and provided outstanding returns, posting his third game with more than 20 fantasy points in the process. Mitchell drained a career-high 10 shots overall, with four of those coming in the final minute to secure the victory for the Jazz. The 2017 first-round pick has already proven worthy of his draft position on multiple occasions this season and could well hang on to the starting shooting guard role over Rodney Hood for the time being.
