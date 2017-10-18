Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Could see expanded role Wednesday
Mitchell could be in store for a sizable role off the bench in the Jazz's season opener Wednesday against the Nuggets, Tony Jones of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Dante Exum's likely season-ending shoulder surgery was already set to open up a rotation spot for Mitchell to begin his NBA career, but he could act as the Jazz's lead guard off the second unit in his professional debut with Raul Neto (hamstring) ruled out Wednesday. With a strong showing Wednesday, Mitchell, who turned heads after averaging 15.5 points, 2.8 assists and 2.3 rebounds in 24.6 minutes per game during the preseason, could make a case for extensive playing time even once Neto is healthy again.
