Mitchell recorded 24 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 5-6 FT). three rebounds, to assists and two steals over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 123-117 win over the Kings.

Mithell's shooting was a bit fepid on Wednesday as he managed 38 percent from the floor and 3-for-10 from long range. Nevertheless, the sophomore led his team in scoring and is poised for a breakout performance this season.