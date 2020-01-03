Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Delivers seven assists
Mitchell had 17 points (6-14 FG, 2-5 3PT, 3-3 FT), seven assists and four rebounds in 38 minutes during Thursday's 102-98 win at Chicago.
Mitchell continues to operate as a point guard and that has elevated his playmaking numbers to a whole new level -- the star guard has dished out at least five assists in six of his last seven games. He is also scoring 24.0 points per game during that stretch, meaning he has been Utah's main scoring and playmaking source by a wide margin. That shouldn't change ahead of Saturday's road contest at Orlando.
