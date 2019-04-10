Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Destroys Denver with 46 points

Mitchell finished with 46 points (14-26 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 13-16 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, and two steals in 36 minutes during Tuesday's 118-108 victory over the Nuggets.

Mitchell matched his season-high with 46 points in Tuesday's impressive victory, ensuring the Jazz will now face the Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs. Mitchell was coming off an inefficient night against the Lakers on Sunday but managed to turn things around in a masterful performance. The Jazz were without Ricky Rubio (quad) but it appears that he should be fine for the postseason. The Jazz will fancy their chances heading into the matchup with the Trail Blazers, however, Mitchell is going to need to be at his best.