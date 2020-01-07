Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Dishes out six assists
Mitchell had 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 128-126 win at New Orleans.
Mitchell has failed to crack the 20-point plateau during two of his last three games, but he supplies those low scoring outputs -- by his lofty standards -- dishing out 6.3 assists per game. He has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last 10 contests, however, and he should remain Utah's main scoring and playmaking threat moving forward.
More News
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores game-high 32 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Delivers seven assists•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Scores team-high 23 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Paces Jazz in scoring•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Explodes for 35 points•
-
Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Nears double-double•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...