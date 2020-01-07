Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Dishes out six assists

Mitchell had 19 points (7-18 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-3 FT), six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 35 minutes during Monday's 128-126 win at New Orleans.

Mitchell has failed to crack the 20-point plateau during two of his last three games, but he supplies those low scoring outputs -- by his lofty standards -- dishing out 6.3 assists per game. He has scored at least 20 points in seven of his last 10 contests, however, and he should remain Utah's main scoring and playmaking threat moving forward.