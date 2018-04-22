Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Double-doubles in Game 3 win
Mitchell (foot) registered 22 points (9-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt), 11 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 35 minutes during Utah's 115-102 win over the Thunder in Game 3 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Mitchell checked in second behind backcourt Ricky Rubio in scoring, but he still managed his second double-double over the series' first three games. The rookie has shot no less than 40.0 percent over the first trio of contests against the Thunder, and after coming up empty on all seven tries from distance in Game 2, Mitchell encouragingly drained 57.1 percent of his seven three-point attempts Saturday. The 21-year-old has appeared completely immune to postseason jitters and will look to continue his stellar run of production in Monday's Game 4.
