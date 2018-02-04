Jazz's Donovan Mitchell: Doubtful Saturday with illness
Mitchell is doubtful for Saturday's game against the Spurs due to an illness.
Mitchell apparently picked up the illness sometime after his 40-point outburst Friday. While he hasn't been ruled out quite yet, things aren't looking promising for the electric rookie. Alec Burks is expected to start in his spot, and would likely benefit the most if Mitchell is ultimately ruled out.
