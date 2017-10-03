Mitchell is dealing with right hamstring tightness and is considered doubtful for Wednesday's preseason matchup against Maccabi Haifa, Jody Genessy of Deseret News reports.

Mitchell had a strong debut in Monday's preseason opener, logging 11 points, three assists and one steal across 16 minutes. However, it appears he may have come out of that contest with some tightness in his hamstring and wasn't able to practice Tuesday, so he's not likely to take the floor Wednesday. His next opportunity to play would then be Friday against the Suns.