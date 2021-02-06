Mitchell scored 30 points (10-18 FG, 5-9 3PT, 5-6 FT) to go along with three rebounds, five assists and one steal across 34 minutes in Friday's win over the Hornets.

Mitchell rebounded from a down performance in his last game to convert five threes -- the fifth time he's hit at least that many this season. Though he's still averaging only 0.8 steals per game through 21 contests, he has managed at least one in each of his last four contests since returning from a concussion. In that same limited sample, Mitchell has been inconsistent with his shot and scoring, but it appears he is returning to his typical form.