Mitchell posted 24 points (9-16 FG, 6-10 3 Pt, 0-3 FT), four assists, four rebounds and two steals across 29 minutes in Saturday's 121-108 win over the Bucks.

The rookie is moving up the ranks among his freshman peers as a bonafide Rookie of the Year candidate, as he now has a stranglehold on the two spot. Over the past 10 games, he's averaged 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, and when you consider his 31.7 minutes average over that span, he's a valuable asset in any format.